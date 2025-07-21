Notable Monday Option Activity: ISRG, CVS, GM

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 30,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 7,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 38,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 7,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,000 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, CVS options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
