Notable Monday Option Activity: IOT, SHAK, VRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Samsara Inc (Symbol: IOT), where a total of 98,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 176.4% of IOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 57,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of IOT. Below is a chart showing IOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 11,918 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 119.5% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,100 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 67,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IOT options, SHAK options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

