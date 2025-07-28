Notable Monday Option Activity: IOT, SHAK, VRT

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 11,918 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 119.5% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,100 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 67,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
