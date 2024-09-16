News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, C, CVX

September 16, 2024 — 02:29 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 354,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 72.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 72,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 56,959 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 31,869 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 17,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

