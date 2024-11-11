News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: INSM, MARA, ALGM

November 11, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

November 11, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM), where a total volume of 18,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,800 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 725,762 contracts, representing approximately 72.6 million underlying shares or approximately 151% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 44,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 21,705 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 119.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 21,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INSM options, MARA options, or ALGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

