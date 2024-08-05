Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, VZ, RIOT

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 81,294 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 45,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 103,866 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,900 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, VZ options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
