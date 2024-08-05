News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, VZ, RIOT

August 05, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 16,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 81,294 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 45,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 103,866 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,900 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, VZ options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

