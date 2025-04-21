Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, WTW, MMM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 8,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 807,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) saw options trading volume of 3,510 contracts, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of WTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of WTW. Below is a chart showing WTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 19,705 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, WTW options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

