Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, ADBE, VST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 9,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 986,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 38,452 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, ADBE options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.