Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, ADBE, VST

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 38,452 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
