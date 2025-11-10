Notable Monday Option Activity: HOOD, CMCSA, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 243,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 14,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 273,691 contracts, representing approximately 27.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.4% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 136,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 72,284 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 10,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, CMCSA options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.