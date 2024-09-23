Notable Monday Option Activity: GWW, DJT, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total of 2,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 213,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.4% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 191,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 104,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 4,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,900 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 27,224 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 100.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

