GOOGL

Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, CAVA, ELF

October 07, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 125,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 12,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 12,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 13,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, CAVA options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

