Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, CAVA, ELF

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 12,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 13,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, CAVA options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
