Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, GOOGL, HOOD

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 153,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 19,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 112,939 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 5,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,200 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, GOOGL options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
