Notable Monday Option Activity: GNRC, ORCL, BBY

May 12, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

May 12, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 3,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 370,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 35,315 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 15,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, ORCL options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

