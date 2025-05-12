Notable Monday Option Activity: GNRC, ORCL, BBY

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 35,315 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 15,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, ORCL options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
