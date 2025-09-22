Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, PATH, SMCI

UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) saw options trading volume of 191,045 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 148.8% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 45,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 334,549 contracts, representing approximately 33.5 million underlying shares or approximately 130.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 42,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
