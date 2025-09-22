Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, PATH, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 290,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 272% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 24,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) saw options trading volume of 191,045 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 148.8% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 45,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 334,549 contracts, representing approximately 33.5 million underlying shares or approximately 130.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 42,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, PATH options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.