Notable Monday Option Activity: GH, ROOT, GXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total volume of 11,464 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 3,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,300 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 1,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 4,500 contracts, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

