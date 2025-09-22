Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, ADM, LW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 40,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 179.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 4,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 29,671 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 10,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

