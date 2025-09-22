Markets
FSLR

Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, ADM, LW

September 22, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 40,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 179.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 4,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 29,671 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 10,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, ADM options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Holdings Channel
 ACET market cap history
 BOH shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Holdings Channel-> ACET market cap history-> BOH shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
ADM
LW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.