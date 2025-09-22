Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, ADM, LW

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 29,671 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 10,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, ADM options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Holdings Channel
ACET market cap history
BOH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.