Notable Monday Option Activity: FCX, CLF, APO

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 50,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,600 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 13,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
