Notable Monday Option Activity: FCX, CLF, APO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 50,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 10,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 50,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,600 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 13,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, CLF options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.