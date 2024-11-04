News & Insights

Markets
FCX

Notable Monday Option Activity: FCX, CLF, APO

November 04, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 50,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 50,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,600 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 13,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, CLF options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By John Paulson
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DVY
 MSF Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX
CLF
APO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.