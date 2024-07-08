Notable Monday Option Activity: ETSY, OLLI, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 19,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) options are showing a volume of 8,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 803,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,800 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 12,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

