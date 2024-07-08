Notable Monday Option Activity: ETSY, OLLI, BYND

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) options are showing a volume of 8,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 803,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,800 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 12,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, OLLI options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STLV
Institutional Holders of CZZ
CZFS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.