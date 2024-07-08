News & Insights

Markets
ETSY

Notable Monday Option Activity: ETSY, OLLI, BYND

July 08, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 19,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) options are showing a volume of 8,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 803,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,800 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 12,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, OLLI options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STLV
 Institutional Holders of CZZ
 CZFS market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY
OLLI
BYND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.