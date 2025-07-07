Notable Monday Option Activity: ENVX, RBLX, XYZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total of 51,509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 76,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 6,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,300 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 57,058 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, RBLX options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

