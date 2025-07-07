Notable Monday Option Activity: ENVX, RBLX, XYZ

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 76,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 6,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,300 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 57,058 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, RBLX options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
