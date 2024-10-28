Notable Monday Option Activity: ENPH, SF, MSFT

Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) options are showing a volume of 4,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 433,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of SF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares of SF. Below is a chart showing SF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 123,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 8,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
