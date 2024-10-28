News & Insights

Markets
ENPH

Notable Monday Option Activity: ENPH, SF, MSFT

October 28, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 33,634 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) options are showing a volume of 4,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 433,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of SF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares of SF. Below is a chart showing SF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 123,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 8,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, SF options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BRCC Videos
 YAYO YTD Return
 ECIG Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH
SF
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.