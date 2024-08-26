Notable Monday Option Activity: ENPH, HUM, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 29,997 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,041 contracts, representing approximately 804,100 underlying shares or approximately 71% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 16,361 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

