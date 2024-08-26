Notable Monday Option Activity: ENPH, HUM, UNH

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,041 contracts, representing approximately 804,100 underlying shares or approximately 71% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 16,361 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
