Notable Monday Option Activity: EL, JBL, MS

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 5,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 544,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 24,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 17, 2027, with 9,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
