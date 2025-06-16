Notable Monday Option Activity: EL, JBL, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 18,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 7,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,400 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 5,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 544,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 24,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 17, 2027, with 9,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

