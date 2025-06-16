Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: EL, JBL, MS

June 16, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 18,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,400 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 5,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 544,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 24,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 17, 2027, with 9,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EL options, JBL options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
