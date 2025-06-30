Notable Monday Option Activity: EAT, DG, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), where a total volume of 6,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 667,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 19,158 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 5,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,900 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 5,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 592,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

