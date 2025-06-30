Notable Monday Option Activity: EAT, DG, WHR

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 19,158 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 5,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,900 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 5,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 592,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
