DVN

Notable Monday Option Activity: DVN, TKO, NVAX

July 15, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 37,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 4,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 497,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 859,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 50,589 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 24,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

