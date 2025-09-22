Notable Monday Option Activity: DUOL, CVNA, DD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 15,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.1% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 19,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 20,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,700 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

