Notable Monday Option Activity: DUOL, CVNA, DD

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 19,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 20,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,700 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
