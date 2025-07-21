Notable Monday Option Activity: DPZ, VZ, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 7,154 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 715,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 129,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 18,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,854 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

