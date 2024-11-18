Notable Monday Option Activity: DPZ, TGT, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 5,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 577,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 33,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,463 contracts, representing approximately 746,300 underlying shares or approximately 72% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

