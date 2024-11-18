News & Insights

Markets
DPZ

Notable Monday Option Activity: DPZ, TGT, DE

November 18, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 5,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 577,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 33,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,463 contracts, representing approximately 746,300 underlying shares or approximately 72% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, TGT options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ODT market cap history
 QQQM market cap history
 GH shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ODT market cap history -> QQQM market cap history -> GH shares outstanding history -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ
TGT
DE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.