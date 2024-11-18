Notable Monday Option Activity: DPZ, TGT, DE

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 33,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,463 contracts, representing approximately 746,300 underlying shares or approximately 72% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, TGT options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ODT market cap history
QQQM market cap history
GH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.