Notable Monday Option Activity: DG, FSLR, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 16,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 8,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 888,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 65,966 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

