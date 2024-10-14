News & Insights

Markets
DG

Notable Monday Option Activity: DG, FSLR, GOOG

October 14, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 16,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 8,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 888,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 65,966 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DG options, FSLR options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SMLR market cap history
 SPXX market cap history
 NIWM Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DG
FSLR
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.