Notable Monday Option Activity: DG, FSLR, GOOG

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 8,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 888,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 65,966 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, FSLR options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SMLR market cap history
SPXX market cap history
NIWM Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.