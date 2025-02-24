News & Insights

Markets
DELL

Notable Monday Option Activity: DELL, GAP, TMUS

February 24, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 46,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) saw options trading volume of 23,110 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 7,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,200 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 18,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 4,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,600 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, GAP options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BTE Videos
 MSAI Average Annual Return
 RWTA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BTE Videos-> MSAI Average Annual Return-> RWTA Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DELL
GAP
TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.