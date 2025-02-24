Notable Monday Option Activity: DELL, GAP, TMUS

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) saw options trading volume of 23,110 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 7,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,200 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 18,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 4,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,600 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, GAP options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
