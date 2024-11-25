Notable Monday Option Activity: DE, RKT, DELL

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 44,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 6,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,100 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 79,722 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 111.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 4,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, RKT options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HUYA
Funds Holding PHAR
Fox RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.