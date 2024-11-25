Notable Monday Option Activity: DE, RKT, DELL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 17,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 44,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 6,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,100 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 79,722 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 111.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 4,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

