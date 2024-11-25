News & Insights

Markets
DE

Notable Monday Option Activity: DE, RKT, DELL

November 25, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 17,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 44,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 6,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,100 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 79,722 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 111.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 4,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DE options, RKT options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HUYA
 Funds Holding PHAR
 Fox RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HUYA -> Funds Holding PHAR -> Fox RSI -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DE
RKT
DELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.