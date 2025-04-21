Markets
CVLT

Notable Monday Option Activity: CVLT, X, SPHR

April 21, 2025 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT), where a total volume of 1,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 189,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 35,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 3,909 contracts, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVLT options, X options, or SPHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EFAV Historical Stock Prices
 BGSX Options Chain
 Funds Holding EAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
EFAV Historical Stock Prices-> BGSX Options Chain-> Funds Holding EAC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVLT
X
SPHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.