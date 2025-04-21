Notable Monday Option Activity: CVLT, X, SPHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT), where a total volume of 1,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 189,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 35,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 3,909 contracts, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

