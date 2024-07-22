Notable Monday Option Activity: CSTM, SCHW, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 19,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.3% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 6,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,700 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 101,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.7% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 7,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,300 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 5,653 contracts, representing approximately 565,300 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, SCHW options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.