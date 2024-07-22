Notable Monday Option Activity: CSTM, SCHW, AMBA

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 101,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.7% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 7,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,300 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 5,653 contracts, representing approximately 565,300 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
