Notable Monday Option Activity: CRWD, GOOGL, LOW

August 19, 2024 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 74,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 5,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 170,184 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 25,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 12,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, GOOGL options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

