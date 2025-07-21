Notable Monday Option Activity: CRSP, BTU, CELH

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 25,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 28,107 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
