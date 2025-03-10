News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: CRM, CELH, BBY

March 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 38,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 73,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 9,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 17,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 6,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, CELH options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
