Notable Monday Option Activity: CRM, CELH, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 38,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 73,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 9,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 17,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 6,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

