CPRI

Notable Monday Option Activity: CPRI, BHVN, SMTC

November 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 28,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 3,285 contracts, representing approximately 328,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 4,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,400 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

