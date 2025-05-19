Notable Monday Option Activity: CNNE, HCI, RNA

HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) saw options trading volume of 869 contracts, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of HCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of HCI. Below is a chart showing HCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avidity Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RNA) saw options trading volume of 10,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of RNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,800 underlying shares of RNA. Below is a chart showing RNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNNE options, HCI options, or RNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Market Cap History
DHR Price Target
Funds Holding ADM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.