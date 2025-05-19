Notable Monday Option Activity: CNNE, HCI, RNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE), where a total of 4,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 499,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) saw options trading volume of 869 contracts, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of HCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of HCI. Below is a chart showing HCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avidity Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RNA) saw options trading volume of 10,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of RNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,800 underlying shares of RNA. Below is a chart showing RNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNNE options, HCI options, or RNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.