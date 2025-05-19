Markets
CNNE

Notable Monday Option Activity: CNNE, HCI, RNA

May 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE), where a total of 4,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 499,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) saw options trading volume of 869 contracts, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of HCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of HCI. Below is a chart showing HCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Avidity Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RNA) saw options trading volume of 10,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of RNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,800 underlying shares of RNA. Below is a chart showing RNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CNNE options, HCI options, or RNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Market Cap History
 DHR Price Target
 Funds Holding ADM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Market Cap History-> DHR Price Target-> Funds Holding ADM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNNE
HCI
RNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.