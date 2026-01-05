Markets
CLMT

Notable Monday Option Activity: CLMT, ENVX, OZK

January 05, 2026 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT), where a total of 3,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 565,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 36,190 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 13,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 5,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 547,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

