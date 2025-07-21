Notable Monday Option Activity: CLF, LUNR, ABR

Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) saw options trading volume of 30,837 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,600 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 10,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
