Notable Monday Option Activity: CLF, LUNR, ABR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total volume of 122,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 9,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,100 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) saw options trading volume of 30,837 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,600 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 10,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, LUNR options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.