Notable Monday Option Activity: CG, DY, FND

Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) options are showing a volume of 9,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 901,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.9% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 28,986 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.2% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 14,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
