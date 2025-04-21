Notable Monday Option Activity: CG, DY, FND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), where a total volume of 113,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 259.9% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 62,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) options are showing a volume of 9,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 901,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.9% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 28,986 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.2% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 14,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CG options, DY options, or FND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.