Notable Monday Option Activity: CFG, DLR, CZR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), where a total of 65,101 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.7% of CFG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 32,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of CFG. Below is a chart showing CFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) options are showing a volume of 18,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 35,789 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 33,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

