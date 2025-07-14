Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CEG, WFC, SMR

July 14, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total volume of 13,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,800 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 103,464 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,700 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 68,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,900 underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CEG options, WFC options, or SMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

