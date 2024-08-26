Notable Monday Option Activity: CBOE, MU, JNJ

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 115,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 30,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, MU options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
