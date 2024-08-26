Notable Monday Option Activity: CBOE, MU, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 5,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 504,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 115,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 30,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

