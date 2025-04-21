Markets
CAVA

Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, BA, ORCL

April 21, 2025 — 03:50 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 20,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,100 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 55,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 4,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 57,131 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

