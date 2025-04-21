Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, BA, ORCL

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 55,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 4,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 57,131 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, BA options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of SVV
MORN shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of MMT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.