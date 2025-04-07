Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: BKNG, CAH, AZO

April 07, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 3,911 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 391,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 301,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3400 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 21,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 3,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,600 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 846 contracts, representing approximately 84,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3470 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 98 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, CAH options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

