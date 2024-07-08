News & Insights

Markets
BBY

Notable Monday Option Activity: BBY, SBUX, SNOW

July 08, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 15,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 47,538 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 3,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 35,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, SBUX options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
 ARCC Dividend Growth Rate
 BLTA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBY
SBUX
SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.