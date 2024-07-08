Notable Monday Option Activity: BBY, SBUX, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 15,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 47,538 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 3,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 35,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

