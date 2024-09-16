Notable Monday Option Activity: BBWI, LLY, GS

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 15,219 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 9,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, LLY options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
