News & Insights

Markets
BBWI

Notable Monday Option Activity: BBWI, LLY, GS

September 16, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total of 40,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.9% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 17,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 15,219 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 9,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, LLY options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ACWI Videos
 Funds Holding AGR
 INTA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBWI
LLY
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.