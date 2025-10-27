Markets
BBWI

Notable Monday Option Activity: BBWI, BROS, GLW

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total volume of 35,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 26,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) options are showing a volume of 25,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 12,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 38,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,600 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

