ASTS

Notable Monday Option Activity: ASTS, TOL, ASTH

August 19, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

August 19, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total of 179,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 16,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 12,683 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.4% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH) saw options trading volume of 2,002 contracts, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, TOL options, or ASTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

