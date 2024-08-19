Notable Monday Option Activity: ASTS, TOL, ASTH

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 12,683 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.4% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH) saw options trading volume of 2,002 contracts, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
