Notable Monday Option Activity: APLD, ELF, KGS

June 02, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD), where a total volume of 346,259 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 30,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 27,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 6,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS) saw options trading volume of 7,035 contracts, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of KGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,200 underlying shares of KGS. Below is a chart showing KGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLD options, ELF options, or KGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
