Notable Monday Option Activity: APLD, ELF, KGS

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 27,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 6,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS) saw options trading volume of 7,035 contracts, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of KGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 967,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,200 underlying shares of KGS. Below is a chart showing KGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
