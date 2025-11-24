Notable Monday Option Activity: ANF, SIRI, BURL

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 52,556 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 122.1% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 11,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 9,118 contracts, representing approximately 911,800 underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 954,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANF options, SIRI options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
