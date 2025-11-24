Markets
ANF

Notable Monday Option Activity: ANF, SIRI, BURL

November 24, 2025 — 03:16 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total volume of 35,073 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 238.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 52,556 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 122.1% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 11,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 9,118 contracts, representing approximately 911,800 underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 954,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

